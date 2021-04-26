Lookouts 2021 Opening Day Sold Out

April 26, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts announced today that their 2021 Opening Day on May 4 has sold out. Limited tickets remain for Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8. May 7 features the team's first postgame fireworks spectacular of the year and May 8 will be the first of 10 Used Car Saturdays where fans will have the opportunity to win a pre-loved used car courtesy of TVFCU. Tickets for the weekend are going fast, so book your tickets today at Lookouts.com!

The Lookouts open the 2021 season with six straight home games May 4 to May 9 vs. the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The series will be the first time baseball fans see the newly formed Trash Pandas take the field.

"The support we continue to get from the greater Chattanooga community is incredible," said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. "We can't wait to get our season started next week and are thrilled to know that our community is as excited as we are."

Fans will be able to begin purchasing tickets for phase two games on May 17. This phase encompasses three homestands from June 22 to July 25. All game times and ticket phases are subject to change.

Season tickets, 7, 14, and 21 game mini-plans, and group outings are on-sale now and can be reserved by calling the Lookouts Ticket Office at 423-267-4849. The Lookouts Team Store is open for business Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. Fans are encouraged to check out the lineup of gear and face masks available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from April 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.