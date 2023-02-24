Barnstormers to Host National Anthem Auditions

What: Barnstormers to Host National Anthem Auditions

Where: Park City Mall

When: Saturday, February 25th from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Who: All Public Welcome

About: The Lancaster Barnstormers will host their annual National Anthem Auditions at Park City Mall. So far a total of 75 performers have pre-registered to audition including Miss Heart of Lancaster, Miss Red Rose City, and Miss Lancaster County! If you would like to audition but missed pre-registration, walk-ups are welcome!

