Barnstormers to Host National Anthem Auditions

February 24, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release


What: Barnstormers to Host National Anthem Auditions

Where: Park City Mall

When: Saturday, February 25th from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Who: All Public Welcome

About: The Lancaster Barnstormers will host their annual National Anthem Auditions at Park City Mall. So far a total of 75 performers have pre-registered to audition including Miss Heart of Lancaster, Miss Red Rose City, and Miss Lancaster County! If you would like to audition but missed pre-registration, walk-ups are welcome!

