Barnstormers Outlast Ducks to Claim North Division Title

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Barnstormers 7-2 on Friday night in Game Three of the North Division Championship Series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Barnstormers win the best-of-five series three games to none and are the 2023 North Division champions.

Lancaster opened the scoring in the second inning when Wilson Garcia scored on a fielding error and Anthony Peroni lined an RBI single to center field off Ducks starter Ian Clarkin. The Ducks cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the frame when Sam Travis scored from second on a pop up that fell in the middle of the infield. However, a throwing error that scored Andretty Cordero and a run-scoring groundout off the bat of Chris Proctor pushed the Barnstormers lead to 4-1.

An RBI double to left field by Ruben Tejada off Barnstormers starter Brady Tedesco in the fifth closed the gap to 4-2. Long Island would get no closer though, and a three-run ninth on bases loaded walks to Ariel Sandoval and Trayvon Robinson plus an RBI single by Proctor put the game out of reach.

Tedesco (1-0) picked up the win, tossing five innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out three. Clarkin (0-1) took the loss, giving up four runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks in four innings with five strikeouts.

Tejada and Joe DeCarlo led the Ducks offensively with two hits and an RBI apiece.

