Barnstormers, Ducks Suspended After Lead Switch

The Lancaster Barnstormers and Long Island Ducks will have unfinished business on Wednesday afternoon.

Alex Dickerson clobbered a three-run homer to right on the final pitch before rains struck Clipper Magazine Stadium, giving the Ducks a 7-6 lead. Under the rules, the game will be continued from the point of suspension with two outs and nobody on base in the top of the eighth inning.

Dickerson's homer followed a one-out walk to Ernie Geraci and a two-out walk to Ruben Tejada. It came on a 1-2 fastball from Zach Warren.

The Barnstormers had taken their first lead in the bottom of the seventh. With Long Island leading, 4-2, Joseph Carpenter and Shawon Dunston, Jr. opened the inning with consecutive singles off starter Kyle Lobstein. Pinch runner Chris Proctor stole third, and, on the next pitch, Dunston swiped second. Right-hander Jack Anderson picked up two quick outs but hit Melvin Mercedes to load the bases. The Ducks went back to left-hander Jake Fishman, who yielded a game-tying, two-run single to left by Yeison Coca. Andretty Cordero followed with a two-run double off the wall in right center.

Wilson Garcia had forged a previous tie with a two-run single to right with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The tying hit came after a pitch clock violation kept Garcia's turn at the plate alive.

Wednesday's regularly scheduled game will begin at 6:30 or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game whichever comes later. Nile Ball (6-5) will make the start against Robert Stock (7-2). Fans may tune into FloBaseball, beginning at 4:55.

NOTES: With a base hit in the sixth, Melvin Mercedes extended a streak to 11 games...Once officially logged, Cordero's double will be his 34th and the RBI's his 84th and 85th of the season...Southern Maryland pulled to within one-half game of the Barnstormers with a win over Spire City...York and Staten Island fell to two games out with losses.

