Barnstormers, Ducks Postponed

May 29, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





Wednesday evening's scheduled game between the Lancaster Barnstormers and Long Island Ducks was postponed due to the forecast of heavy rain and potential violent weather in Suffolk County, New York.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, beginning at 6:05. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 5:45.

This is the Barnstormers' third rainout of the season. All have been on the road.

