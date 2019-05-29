Bees Complete Wednesday Twin-Bill Sweep Of Revolution

(New Britain, CT) - The New Britain Bees (15-13) defeated the York Revolution (11-19) 8-4 at New Britain Stadium on Tuesday evening in the opener of a four-game midweek series in the Nutmeg State. Despite a pair of rain delays that lasted a combined total of two hours, the Bees were able to record their sixth consecutive win and eighth in their last nine games played overall.

New Britain starting pitcher Christian Friedrich tallied a no-decision in the ballgame, allowing two runs on eight hits in four and two-thirds innings on the mound, walking four while striking out three, tossing a wild pitch, and committing a balk. York starting pitcher Troy Terzi (1-3) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs (six earned runs) on six hits in four innings pitched, walking three and striking out two.

New Britain went to work right away in the bottom half of the first inning versus Terzi, batting around and scoring five runs to take a commading 5-0 advantage thanks to a run-scoring base knock by Jason Rogers that plated Alexi Amarista after he doubled to lead off the rally, an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Taylor Motter that plated Ozzie Martinez after he reached by way of a free pass, a sacrifice fly produced by Jared James that allowed Rogers to cross the plate, and a pair of Revolution errors induced by Terzi and shortstop Ryan Dent, York's 38th and 39th miscues on the season, the most in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The boys from the Hardware City made it 8-1 in their favor in the bottom of the fourth with Rogers taking center stage once again, clearing the bases with a booming three-run double to straightaway centerfield, giving the 2018 Liberty Division All-Star four rib-eye steaks in the ballgame. Sammy Gervacio (2-2) came out of the New Britain bullpen following the second stoppage of the matchup because of rain to earn the win. Rogers led the offensive attack with three hits on the night for New Britain.

The Bees continue their series with the York Revolution at New Britain Stadium on Wednesday, May 29th when the teams face off in a single-admission doubleheader, with both games slated for seven innings of play. First pitch in game number one is scheduled for 10:35 A.M., with game number two schedule to begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

