Barnstormers Advance to the Atlantic League Championship for the Second Year in a Row

September 26, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







The Barnstormers are North Division Champions for the second year in a row! We will host games 1 and 2 of the Atlantic League Championship series here at Clipper Magazine Stadium this upcoming Tuesday and Wednesday against South Division winners, the Gastonia, Honey Hunters. BE HERE as we go for our first back-to- back Championship in team history!

The Championship Schedule is as follows:

ATLANTIC LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best of 5)

Game 1: Tues. Sept. 26th - HOME vs. Gastonia at 6:35 PM

Game 2: Wed. Sept. 27th - HOME vs. Gastonia at 6:35 PM

Game 3: Fri. Sept. 29th - AWAY vs. Gastonia - 6:35 PM

Game 4: Sat. Sept. 30th - AWAY vs. Gastonia- 6:35 PM *

Game 5: Sun. Oct. 1st - AWAY vs. Gastonia- 6:35 PM *

* If Necessary

