Bark in the Park and 89ers Night Highlight Next OKC Dodgers Home Series That Starts Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY - Dogs can join in the excitement at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Tuesday and the franchise's Oklahoma City 89ers history will be celebrated Friday as part of the Oklahoma City Dodgers' upcoming home series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys that begins at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in Bricktown.

Tuesday is Bark in the Park and dogs can attend the Dodgers' series opener against the Space Cowboys. The first 300 dogs in attendance will receive a Dodgers pet bandana. Water and relief stations will be available throughout the stadium for your furry companion.

Owners will need to fill out and turn in a waiver form at the gate in order for their dog to be admitted. The waiver can be filled out in advance at okcdodgers.com or will be available Tuesday at the ballpark gates.

Tomorrow's game also falls on a $2 Tuesday featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3 for guests 21 and older.

For Friday's 7:05 p.m. game against Sugar Land, Dodgers players and coaches will wear special retro OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history and the game atmosphere and entertainment will all have a throwback feel. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 and won four league titles before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by LifeShare of Oklahoma, are scheduled to follow the game.

Students from the Dodgers MVP Program: Encouraging STEM Education will be featured throughout Friday's game as part of the first MVP Celebration Night of the season. All second-, third- and fourth-grade teachers and classrooms throughout Oklahoma were eligible to participate in the seventh year of the program thanks to partners Devon Energy and Olsson.

Friday is also OU Health's Stroke Awareness Night, featuring an on-field recognition of a patient and doctors. Additional information about stroke symptoms and awareness will be available on the concourse and in messaging throughout the ballpark.

Groups of 10 or more people can receive a ticket for Friday's game, OKC Dodgers hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $13 per person as the game falls on a Braum's Friends and Family Night.

The Dodgers and Space Cowboys will play nightly Tuesday through Saturday with the first pitch for each night's game scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and ballpark gates opening at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life series returns, featuring Oklahomans who have overcome medical hardships with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. These individuals mark the end of their battle against adversity with a celebratory lap around the bases prior to select games.

Also for Saturday's game, fans can purchase a ticket package that includes all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC Dodgers hat for the price of $25 per person for groups of 10 or more.

The six-game series between the Dodgers and Space Cowboys then wraps up at 2:05 p.m. Sunday and kids can take the field following the game to run the bases like their favorite pros. Gates open at 1 p.m.

Hundreds of players and coaches from the OKC Dodgers Rookie League will be honored during a pregame parade Sunday as part of Rookie League Night presented by Casey's and Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

Single-game tickets for Dodgers' home games through June are on sale now and range from $12-37. All tickets are digital and available for purchase online at okcdodgers.com/tickets.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

To view the Dodgers' complete 2023 schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

