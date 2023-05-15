Bees by the Numbers

May 15, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Record Watch:

Michael Stefanic has been on an unbelievable streak dating back to August of 2022, tying the Bees franchise record by safely reaching base in 43 consecutive games. If Stefanic is in the lineup on Tuesday's series opener with Las Vegas at Smith's Ballpark, he'll have the opportunity to break the franchise record with his 44th straight game. "Mr. Reliable" has ridden the streak to currently rank 5th in average and 7th in on-base percentage among qualified PCL hitters. Jo Adell, the Bees home run leader with 13, is just one home run shy of moving into the top 10 of the franchise leaderboard for career homers. He is currently on pace to hit 50 home runs this season. The franchise record for home runs in a season is shared by Mark Trumbo and Jared Walsh who hit 36 homers in 2010 and 2019, respectively.

Baserunning:

Led by baserunning guru Keith Johnson as manager, Salt Lake is the most efficient baserunning team in Triple-A. Through 37 the Bees have been successful in stealing 51 out of 58 bases, a 88% rate. The second closest team, Iowa, has stolen fewer bases at a lower success rate. The team leader, Jordyn Adams, has stolen 13 bases in 15 attempts, on pace for 50 stolen bases. Trey Cabbage has also stolen nine bags without being caught. On the defensive side, the Bees have proven a difficult team to run on. Salt Lake leads the Pacific Coast league in stealing and success rate. In total, opposing baserunners are successful just 68% of the time, being caught 17 out of 53 times, good for the #1 spot in the PCL. The combination of Anthony Mulrine and Chris Okey has proven deadly thus far, combining to catch 14 of 26 runners attempting to steal (54%).

*Power: *

Salt Lake has demonstrated its power at the plate over and over again in 2023. The Bees are fourth in all of Triple-A and second in the PCL in total team home runs. Jo Adell leads all of Triple-A in home runs (13), and four other players, Trey Cabbage (10), Mickey Moniak (8), Jordyn Adams (7) and Kevin Padlo (7) combine to give SL five of the top 20 individual home run leaders. The Bees' power is not just impressive for Triple-A, though, as Jo Adell is tied for second in homers in all of professional baseball with Pete Alonso of the New York Mets. His 13th home run of the year on May 9th in Sacramento gave him 5,429 feet of total home run distance, the most in all of professional baseball, and the first player to surpass a mile of homers in 2023. Additionally, Trey Cabbage's mammoth 487-foot home run at home on April 18th is still the longest hit in all of baseball this year, with Giancarlo Stanton's 485-foot blast a close second. Cabbage isn't the only one hitting long shots, though, as Salt Lake hitters have combined to produce six of the forty-longest homers in all of baseball in 2023. Finally, Salt Lake leads baseball in individual multi-homer performances. Mickey Moniak has had three two-homer games, with Adams, Adell, Oliva and Padlo each putting up a multi-blast performance.

