Barber Becomes Hero for Wiener Dogs

February 26, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL - With the Wiener Dogs in the building, the Havoc would look to end the weekend with a victory.

Throughout two scoreless periods for the Havoc, the Havoc would find themselves down 1-0.

With 5 minutes left in the third, Sy Nutkevitch would end up breaking up the Ice Flyers powerplay for a breakaway and ended up scoring and tying the game at one.

Going to overtime, Jacob Barber would be the hero as he scored a slapshot from the hash marks.

Hunter Vorva would continue a successful weekend earning the 24 save win!

The Havoc will be back Friday, March 11th and Saturday, March 12th.

