Bandits Relocate June 4-6 Home Series

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits, Class-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros, have announced that their upcoming home series, scheduled for June 4-6 against the Peoria Chiefs will be moved to Peoria's Dozer Park due to the high water surrounding Modern Woodmen Park. The ballpark remains unaffected by the flood waters, but due to the recent flooding across River Drive there is no unimpeded access for fans, players and staff.

The team's next scheduled home series, June 7-10 against the Kane County Cougars remains scheduled for Modern Woodmen Park. With the Peoria series being relocated, the team will have played 46 of their first 56 games this season outside of the Quad Cities. To date, the Quad Cities club has only opened Modern Woodmen Park for nine home dates all season.

The start time for all three games remains 6:35 p.m. Tickets at Dozer Park will cost $5 at the gate. River Bandits season tickets and single-game tickets for those dates will be accepted in Peoria. Fans must have those tickets in hand at the gate to gain entry. For those who cannot or do not wish to make the trip to Peoria, paid tickets for any of the three games can be exchanged for a ticket to a remaining home game during the 2019 season, based on availability.

"The River Bandits are extremely grateful to the City of Davenport Public Works Department for all of the great work they have done to secure access to the ballpark," said River Bandits' owner Dave Heller. "It's just unfortunate that the most recent flood has again crossed River Drive and made access to the newly constructed path into the ballpark unreachable. The good news is the water is now starting to recede and we fully expect to be playing at Modern Woodmen Park this Friday night."

"On behalf of the Midwest League we thank the City of Davenport; the River Bandits ownership and staff, and the Houston Astros on their incredible efforts to deal with what is an extraordinary year of flooding," added Midwest League President Richard Nussbaum. "The fact we have had any games in Davenport this season is a case study in how to triumph over what the River and Mother Nature will throw at us. I am also proud of our member Clubs in the League who have agreed to host games when we could not play them as scheduled."

