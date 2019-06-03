Burlington Edges River Bandits to Salvage Series

Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





Pitching was the story again between the Quad Cities River Bandits and Burlington Bees Sunday afternoon at Community Field. This time the Bees were on the winning end 2-1.

The River Bandits scored in the top of the third inning without the benefit of a hit. Winning pitcher Jose Soriano struck out the leadoff batter, Carlos Machado reached on a fielding error. He stole second. Ross Adolph walked, Austin Dennis was hit by a pitch and a Jeremy Pena sacrifice fly the left plated the run.

Both starters were sharp for the most part all game. Soriano again set the mark for longest outing for a Bees pitcher this season throwing seven full innings.

The River Bandits went to the bullpen in the seventh. Julio Robiana got two quick outs, but walked Connor Fitzsimons, Tim Millard and Kevin Arias. Jordyn hit a soft bounder to shortstop. He was safe when the throw was up the base line at first, and the first baseman could not apply the tag. The error allowed Fitzsimons to score from third.

With the bases still loaded Robiana uncorked a wild pitch and Millard scampered home with what would end up being the winning run.

Soriano allowed two hits, walked two and struck out six to gain his fourth win against five losses. Austin Krzeminski tossed the final two frames for his second save.

