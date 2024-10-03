Banana Ball World Tour Coming to LMCU Ballpark in 2025

October 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Comstock Park, MI - - Friday, October 4, 2024 -- Get ready, West Michigan! The West Michigan Whitecaps are thrilled to announce that the Banana Ball World Tour will be making a stop in West Michigan next summer as the Savannah Bananas announced on Thursday their Party Animals team will play three games at LMCU Ballpark. Their visit will mark the first time a Banana Ball game has been played in the state of Michigan and it is fully expected to bring fans from all over the Midwest.

The Party Animals are scheduled to play the Firefighters on Thursday, June 12, Friday, June 13 & Saturday, June 14, in what is assured to be an electrifying fun-filled three nights of Banana Ball.

The Banana Ball World Tour, which originally only featured the popular Savannah Bananas, has grown so much in popularity that the tour has been expanded to include multiple teams that all play using the unique Banana Ball rules. Adaptations such as a 2-hour time limit on games, no walks and foul balls caught by fans count as outs have contributed to the overwhelming popularity of Banana Ball. Details on all the game rules can be found at https://bananaball.com/rules/.

As the Bananas continue their highly popular tour, typically playing in Major League Baseball stadiums, the Party Animals have now expanded their roster of games into MiLB markets, making their Michigan debut a historic event. With the Bananas' growing fanbase, excitement for their appearance in West Michigan is expected to be through the roof.

Due to historic high demand for Banana Ball, fans should plan for tickets to sell out fast. "We fully expect these games to sell out within hours of tickets going on sale," said Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the West Michigan Whitecaps, Dan Morrison. "In other markets, waiting lists regularly have over 100,000 people and tickets have sold out in less than 24 hours. Knowing the fan base we have in West Michigan I have no doubt we will see the same."

Those who want their opportunity to purchase tickets must join the Ticket Lottery List available at https://bananaball.com/tickets/. All lawn, reserved, box and premium box seats for the games will be sold as General Admission tickets by Banana Ball. Suites, 4-Topps and Hospitality Spaces for each of the games will be sold through the Whitecaps and will be available as part of the annual group lottery to be held on November 21st.

"Banana Ball has taken the baseball world by storm, and we couldn't be more excited to bring their unique brand of baseball to the state of Michigan for the first time," said Steve McCarthy, President of the West Michigan Whitecaps. "We're expecting a tremendous response, and I know this group is ready to deliver an incredible experience for fans."

BANANA BALL WORLD TOUR TICKET FAQ:

How can fans get tickets?

Join the Ticket Lottery List before it closes on November 1, 2024. Joining the list doesn't guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets. A random drawing will take place about 2 months before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets. If you're drawn, you'll have an opportunity to purchase tickets.

The Ticket Lottery List will close on November 1, 2024. Once the lists closes, fans will join the Ticket Wait List. There is no guarantee to have the opportunity to purchase tickets if fans join the Ticket Wait List, but fans will be notified if tickets do become available.

Where can fans sign up for the Ticket Lottery List?

https://bananaball.com/tickets/

https://thepartyanimals.com/tickets/

When do tickets go on sale to those selected in the Ticket Lottery List?

Tickets for the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour Road games go on sale about two months before the event.

All fans who join the Lottery List will be asked to verify their identity to ensure they are not bots. Identity Verification for eligibility will come at a later time closer to when events go on sale.

How much are the general admission tickets?

Our standard tickets always start at $35. VIB/VIP Meet and Greet tickets start at $100. No hidden fees, no tax, all fun.

Tickets for MLB Stadiums range from $40-$80 with VIB/VIP Meet and Greet tickets starting at $125.

We only sell tickets through our official lottery on FansFirstTickets.com. Any tickets for sale outside of this platform are likely fraudulent.

I thought tickets were $35. Why am I finding tickets online for more than that?

Our standard tickets start at $35 when you purchase them from our site. If you find some that are WAY MORE than $35, those tickets had been bought from us and are now being sold on a third-party platform that we cannot control. These third parties include StubHub, VividSeats Ticketmaster, etc.

Warning: Tickets purchased through 3rd party sites are often fraudulent and will not be accepted.

An overwhelming majority of people selling tickets on social media platforms are fraudulent. Please use extreme caution if you choose to go this route.

Do you have group ticket options?

Join the Ticket Lottery List before it closes on November 1, 2024.

If we have the opportunity to accommodate your group, you'll be contacted directly by a member of the Banana Ball Ticket Team.

Do I need to buy my child a ticket?

Little Banana Ballers three and under get in for free but will be expected to sit on a lap.

I want season tickets/I want to become a member for Banana Ball Tickets!

At this time, we are at our capacity for season memberships in Savannah and are not able to offer any new memberships for the upcoming season!

Why is it called a World Tour if you're just playing in the US?

We are constantly adding markets and are working on playing across the planet!

I want to do a fundraiser with tickets. How can I?

While there are many worthy causes and organizations who wish to use the Banana Ball tickets for the promotion of their cause, we try our best to maintain the full integrity of our tickets, including the pricing and distribution of our tickets. In light of that, we strongly discourage groups from using our tickets as fundraisers either directly or through a raffle. Such actions can result in the tickets being canceled and revoked, but also loss of opportunity to purchase tickets in future seasons.

West Michigan Whitecaps: The Whitecaps Minor League Baseball team was established in 1994. The Whitecaps are the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers and play in the Midwest League. The team's home games are played in West Michigan's favorite, and largest outdoor multi-purpose venue, LMCU Ballpark.

About LMCU Ballpark: LMCU Ballpark has been a part of the West Michigan community and home to the West Michigan Whitecaps Minor League Baseball Team since 1994. In recent years, the 9,000-seat facility has become an entertainment destination for anything from a business meeting for 20 to a full-scale company picnic for 8,000. Being West Michigan's largest outdoor stadium, it plays host to almost 200 events year-round including company picnics, meetings, trade shows, high school baseball and football games, car and RV shows, festivals, concerts, weddings, and West Michigan Whitecaps home games.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.