Banana Ball World Tour Coming to CHS Field August 1 & 2

October 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - In 1993 the St. Paul Saints changed the way fans enjoyed baseball games. Instead of making it all about the play on the field, the organization brought fun and irreverent humor to the ballpark. Always looking to partner with organizations that align with their Fun Is Good motto, the Saints have found the perfect baseball team to entertain a ballpark full of fans while the team is on the road. For the first time in Saints history the Banana Ball World Tour is coming to CHS Field bringing the Party Animals "Greatest Party in Sports" to Lowertown, Saint Paul.

Fans will have not one, but two chances to check out the Party Animals at CHS Field on Friday, August 1 and Saturday, August 2. The official announcement was made on Thursday night during the Banana Ball World Tour draft on the Savannah Bananas YouTube page.

"The St. Paul Saints and the Banana Ball World Tour are a match made in heaven," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer. "We couldn't be more excited to learn that the Party Animals are coming to Saint Paul and can't wait to welcome The Greatest Party in Sports to the home of Fun Is Good ."

Those interested in attending one of the two games can join the Ticket Lottery List before it closes on Friday, November 1 by going to https://thepartyanimals.com/tickets/. Joining the list doesn't guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets, but will include you in the random drawing that will take place two months before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets.

The Party Animals play by a unique set of rules for their games. Those in attendance can expect a fast-paced style of play with a two-hour time limit, a different scoring system than traditional baseball where every inning counts, no walks allowed, and if a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out.

The evolution of the Party Animals has been an incredible success story. They began as the foe of the Savannah Bananas in the inaugural season of 2020. Over the last few years, the Party Boys of Banana Ball have grown their own following. During the "world tour" draft for the 2024 season, it was announced the Party Animals would have their own "world tour" beginning on June 13 and ending a month later. Prior to that, on February 23, 2024 they played their 100th game of Banana Ball and on June 8 they beat the Bananas at Fenway Park, 4-1.

Before their "world tour" it was announced the Party Animals would have their own mascot named "Pharty the Party Animal." During their "world tour" the Party Animals played the Firefighters in Las Vegas and The Visitors at Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia. Their year concluded with an incredible 3-2 victory over the Bananas at Citizens Park in Philadelphia.

