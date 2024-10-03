Banana Ball Returns to Louisville Slugger Field June 26-28

LOUISVILLE, KY - Fans First Entertainment, the group known for bringing the Savannah Bananas around the world, tonight announced that their 2025 Banana Ball World Tour will return to Louisville June 26-28 at Louisville Slugger Field. After the Bananas battled the Party Animals for three sold out nights in Louisville in 2024, the Party Animals will headline the three-game series at Louisville Slugger Field in 2025. Tickets - sold exclusively by the Party Animals - are not yet on sale, but fans may sign up for their ticket lottery. The lottery closes on November 1, so fans are encouraged to act quickly.

The Party Animals, like the Bananas, play their own version of baseball called Banana Ball, a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base and a one-on-one showdown at the end of a game that is tied. The Party Animals will battle one of their rival squads in a three-game series on Thursday, June 26, Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28. Tens of thousands of fans were treated to a thrilling Banana Ball series in 2024 and are guaranteed to be entertained once again in 2025.

"We are excited to welcome the Party Animals back to Louisville next summer," said Greg Galiette, Louisville Bats President. "The three games between the Bananas and Party Animals here this past August were an incredible success with the ballpark packed all three nights. We look forward to a similar experience for our fans and city in 2025."

The Party Animals debuted on July 21, 2020 as a rival to the Savannah Bananas and have featured the rowdiest guys in the land since. The Bad Boys of Banana Ball have been on the circuit with the Bananas since their touring began in 2021.

Louisville Slugger Field will play host to the Party Animals for the second straight year and for the second series ever. After dropping the first two games of the set to the Bananas in 2024, the Party Animals rallied for a 4-3 win in the finale to avoid the sweep.

Tickets start at $35 and kids 3 and under get in free as long as they do not occupy a seat. Concessions will be available for purchase and are not included in the price of the ticket.

For the complete schedule and for tickets, visit the Party Animals' website and join the Ticket Lottery List to get the opportunity to be drawn for a chance to purchase tickets (note: joining the lottery list does not guarantee the chance to buy tickets). The Lottery List closes on November 1, 2024.

Game times and the Party Animals' opponent will be released at a later date. Bats Season Ticket Holders will have the exclusive opportunity to buy Club tickets with details to come at a later date.

Fans are reminded that only tickets purchased through the Party Animals' site are guaranteed to be authentic. Any tickets from third party sites contain the risk of being fraudulent. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit the Party Animals' website, call the Bats' front office at (502) 212-2287 or visit BatsBaseball.com.

The 2025 Louisville Bats season opens on Friday, March 28 with the Bats hosting the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling (502) 212-2287.

