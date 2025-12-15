Baltimore Blast vs. Tacoma Stars - December 13th, 2025 - MASL Highlights 25/26

Published on December 15, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore Blast YouTube Video







In a defensive showdown in Kent, WA, it was the Tacoma Stars taking their home opener over the Baltimore Blast by a 3-2 score







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 15, 2025

