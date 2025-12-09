Baltimore Blast THUNDEROUS Victory: San Diego Shock: MASL Monday

Published on December 8, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore Blast YouTube Video







MASL Monday is back with a look at the weekend's action. The weekend started with a commanding win for the Baltimore Blast over the Kansas City Comets. Out west, the San Diego Sockers lost another home game to the Milwaukee Wave. Is it time to raise concern in San Diego? Alex Bastyovansky and Phil Lavanco return for another week of MASL Monday!







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.