With the return of outdoor dining to Rhode Island, the Pawtucket Red Sox are inviting fans and families to return to McCoy Stadium to enjoy ballpark fare either via curbside pick up or at pre-reserved picnic tables on the iconic baseball diamond. "Ballpark Dining" at McCoy Stadium begins with Curbside Pick Up, this Friday, May 29, from 5-8 p.m., with fans receiving their dinners and driving off without ever opening their car doors.

The curbside offerings will resume the following weekend, Friday and Saturday evening, June 5 and 6, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., along with the premiere of "Dining on the Diamond," which will have seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Additional dates will be announced.

All ordering must take place in advance, payable via credit card, at pawsox.com, starting Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. In accordance with state guidelines, reservations are required for Dining on the Diamond, seating is limited to five people per table, and the number of tables is limited to 20 per seating (thus 40 total reservation slots per evening). To accommodate as many fans as possible, fans can dine for one hour.

Fans can also call 401-724-7300, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday, to receive personal service from the PawSox staff. Visit pawsox.com for more information!

