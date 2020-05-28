Celebrate with a Special Message on Our Video Board

May 28, 2020 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release





Put it on the Board...YES!

You probably measure your TV in inches, but we measure our video board in feet. It's huge! And we want to put your special message up on the video board. Wish a loved one a Happy Father's Day, send birthday wishes, or congratulate a graduate. They've earned it, haven't they?

You can put a text-only message on our video board for $15. We can also create a customized text and photo message for you for just $25. This is your opportunity to snag an embarrassing photo off of someone's Facebook page and get it up on our video board. We'll take a photo of your message on the video board and send it to you electronically. Then, it's yours to keep and to share. Just click here to visit our online Team Store to get started.

Plus, all the proceeds will go directly to the Youth Baseball Fund presented by T-Mobile. Every year, the Youth Baseball Fund gives our staff the opportunity to fix up youth baseball fields in our community. We've helped leagues in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Smithfield, Gloucester, Portsmouth, the Eastern Shore, and Gates County, NC to name a few. It's all thanks to support from partners like T-Mobile and fans like you. Thank you!

Join Us on Facebook Friday Nights at 7 PM

With help from HyVal Industries and Iota Creative Collective, we're bringing more local music right into your home this Friday night. Just visit the Tides Facebook page at 7 PM this Friday and join us for a concert featuring Nathan Lienard.

The Jack Up the Volume concert series is made possible by HyVal Industries. Like HyVal Industries on Facebook and support local music.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.