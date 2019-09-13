'Ballpark Brew Bash' Craft Beer Festival Returns to Sahlen Field September 21

Ballpark and Beer... is there any better combination?

The games may be done, but there's still plenty of fun to be had at Sahlen Field this fall as we welcome back the Ballpark Brew Bash -Saturday, September 21 (4-7pm, VIPs 3pm), presented by Consumer Beverages and the Buffalo Bisons.

Join us as we carry on our tradition of helping worthy causes by indulging in our love of quality beer from some of the world's best breweries. 50+ breweries from across the globe will be in attendance and proudly pouring some of the finest craft beer available in the USA for an evening of craft beer tasting and fun!

At the Ballpark Brew Bash, not only can you check out your favorite breweries from near and far and their latest releases, you will also have the opportunity to get to know the people who make the brews!

Ballpark BrewBash Tickets are only $35.00 when you purchase in advance of the event and $45 at the door. Included in your ticket are admission to the event, a souvenir tasting glass, a program 20 tasting tickets which can be redeemed for one (1) 3oz. beer sample each. (Additional tasting tickets are available for $1.00 each).

VIP Tickets are also on sale for only $75.00 (limited remain) and allow you access to a VIP Area located inside the Consumer's Pub at the Park (formerly Pettibone's). This area will feature 20+ special hand selected rare beers and cask ales never before seen at a beer festival in Buffalo. Consumer's Pub at the Park offers a spectacular view of the Ballpark with room to sit, relax and enjoy your time. Our VIP section also features a top-notch food spread featuring carving stations, cheese plates, Buffalo favorites and more...

Please Note: The event is handicap accessible and outside vendor areas are tented in the event of inclement weather. No one under the age of 21 will be admitted and legal identification will be enforced.

Designated Drivers (General Admission) admitted for a $5 donation fee (available day of the event).

Tickets are also available at all 18 Consumer's Beverages locations and the Sahlen Field Box Office!

