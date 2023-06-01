Bakersfield Condors Announce Business Management Changes

The Bakersfield Condors today announced three changes to the business leadership of the organization.

Departing the team after first joining the Condors during their inaugural season in 1998-99 is Team President Matt Riley. With Riley's departure, Justin Fahsbender will assume the organization's lead business role as Senior Vice President, Business Operations and Ryan Holt will take on the position of Vice President, Marketing & Communications, while continuing as the team's play-by-play broadcaster.

"We thank Matt Riley for his passion for the Condors organization and Condors fans over the past two decades," said OEG Sports & Entertainment President Stew MacDonald. "We are fortunate to have two internal leaders in Justin Fahsbender and Ryan Holt who are more than ready to step up to larger roles with the team. Both are very familiar to Condors fans and our many partners in Condorstown, and we look forward to their expanded influence over the Bakersfield Condors off-ice success."

All three management changes are effective immediately.

"As a Bakersfield native and starting with the Condors 22 years ago as an intern, I'm proud and excited to be leading the team's business operations," Fahsbender said.

On February 9, 2023, OEG Sports and Entertainment and the City of Bakersfield announced a five-year lease renewal, keeping the Oilers American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate in Bakersfield.

