Hartford Wolf Pack to Host 2023-24 Home Opener on October 20th

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2023-24 regular season schedule at the XL Center in downtown Hartford on Friday, October 20th, 2023. The time and opponent will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the home opener on October 20th, the club has five other guaranteed dates for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Stay tuned to the Wolf Pack's social media channels each of the next five Thursdays to learn all of the guaranteed dates for the 2023-24 season.

The complete 2023-24 regular season schedule, including game times and opponents, will be released later this summer.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

