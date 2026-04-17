Backline Baddies, Tap In.
Published on April 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Check out the National Women's Soccer League Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 16, 2026
- Bay FC Welcomes Ottawa Rapid FC for Cross-Border International Friendly - Bay FC
- Seattle Reign FC and Sports Radio 950 KJR AM Announce 2026 Radio Broadcast Schedule - Seattle Reign FC
- Diving In: Pride VP of Soccer Operations and General Manager Caitlin Carducci Has Hit the Ground Running in Orlando - Orlando Pride
- Eleven Players Invited to Join Bay FC ahead of Friday's international Friendly vs. Ottawa Rapid FC - Bay FC
- Gotham FC and Rutgers Athletics Partner for "Rutgers Rally at Gotham FC" on Sunday, May 31 - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Howell Signs New Extension with Gotham FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit and Defender Kate Wiesner Agree to New Contract - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.