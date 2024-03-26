Back from Down Under, Billy Parsons Returns to Sussex County for 2024 Season

March 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







After completing his triumphant third season in the Australian Baseball League, Australian native Billy Parsons is back on familiar soil, ready to ignite the 2024 season for the Sussex County Miners.

Hailing from the land down under, Parsons has carved a name for himself both on and off the diamond, capturing hearts with his charisma and delivering stellar performances on the pitcher's mound. With a season already under his belt with the Miners, his return promises to inject renewed vigor into the team's pitching group.

In 2023, Parsons dazzled audiences with his exceptional talent, boasting 28 appearances, 5 wins, 26 innings pitched, 34 strikeouts, an outstanding 1.50 ERA, and an impressive 0.889 WHIP. His stats speak volumes about his prowess and dedication to the game, earning him a 2023 Frontier League All-Star selection.

As Parsons rejoins the Miners for the 2024 season, anticipation is palpable among supporters, eager to witness his unmatched skill set in action once again. His return not only strengthens the team but also symbolizes the enduring bond between Sussex County and the international baseball community.

Stay tuned as Billy Parsons brings his unparalleled talent back to Sussex County, promising another unforgettable season filled with triumphs and memorable moments.

Tickets for the upcoming 2024 season are now available for purchase. For more information and to secure your season tickets, visit http://sussexcountyminers.com/. Be a part of the excitement, and join us in cheering the Miners throughout the season!

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 26, 2024

Back from Down Under, Billy Parsons Returns to Sussex County for 2024 Season - Sussex County Miners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.