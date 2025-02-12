Back by Popular Demand: Mariachis 6-Pack on Sale Now
February 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
The Isotopes today announced the return of the popular Mariachis 6-Pack, which guarantees a Box Level ticket to each of the six home games that the club will play as part of the "Mariachis de Nuevo México" promotion and comes with a limited-edition Mariachis con Carazón adjustable hat (while supplies last). The plan, which sold in record numbers in 2024, is back on sale now for just $145, a significant savings off the game day price.
"The Mariachis games are incredibly popular, and the 6-Pack is a great way to guarantee a Box Level ticket for each of the six games before they go on sale to the public," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "Mariachis games feature music, dancing and Mariachis culture that are really part of the soundtrack of peoples' lives in our community. The atmosphere inside the ballpark is off the charts."
Fans may purchase the Mariachis 6-Pack while supplies last.
Mariachis de Nuevo México Schedule & Promotions:
Date Theme Sponsor
Saturday, April 5 Adult Mariachis Poncho Giveaway Pepsi (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)
Sunday, May 4 Cuatro de Mayo Celebración PLUS an Adult Rio Grande Credit Union Mariachis Jersey Giveaway (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)
Saturday, June 14 Dia de Los Niños PLUS Post-Game Fireworks Show New Mexico Highlands University Rio Rancho Center
Saturday, July 5 Lowrider Night PLUS Paint-Your-Own Lowrider Pepsi Bobblehead Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)
Saturday, August 9 Tamalewood Night PLUS Post-Game Fireworks Show
Sunday, September 21 Final Fiesta PLUS Adult Mariachis Jersey Giveaway Toyota (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) and Fan Appreciation Day
The Home Opener is scheduled for April 1 at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park at 6:35 pm against the Salt Lake Bees. Click here for the complete 2025 schedule.
Individual game tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, February 24 at 10:00 am. For other information about Season Ticket Memberships, the new Weekend Plan, Flex & Combo Plans, Suite Rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.
