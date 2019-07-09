Bachnak, Philbin Signed

Knoxville, TENN - Knoxville Ice Bears Head Coach Jeff Carr announced the signing of forwards Brian Bachnak and Jimmy Philbin, the first players signed in the 2019 offseason.

Bachnak amassed 22 points (9G, 13A) and 165 PIMs in four seasons for Adrian College (NCAA III) and was team captain of his juniors team, the Austin Bruins (NAHL), notching 37 points in just two seasons.

At 6'0", 205lbs, Bachnak has a strong net-front presence, forcing his way toward the crease and creating chances. His physicality and edginess are amplified by his powerful, accurate shooting. Jeff Carr said of the 24 year old, "He's big-bodied and plays with a lot of grit. He's absolutely relentless on the forecheck and has aa way of frustrating his opponents on the ice."

Philbin, played four seasons for Morrisville State College (NCAA III) where he tallied 37 points (17G, 20A). He was named Assistant Captain in his final season with the Mustangs.

The 25 year old forward is a strong special teams player, using his focus and vision to his advantage. "We've lead the [SPHL] in combined special teams for the last two seasons - this guy likes to block shots and will definitely be a strong addition to our penalty kill."

The Ice Bears expect to return a strong team, but these two additions will certainly bolster the physicality and tenacity of the squad, headed into Knoxville's 2019 Training Camp. Knoxville opens their 2019-2020 season at home versus the Evansville Thunderbolts, October 18th.

