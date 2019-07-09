Storm Look For Summer Wins and Fun in National DEK Hockey Tournament

This weekend members of the Quad City Storm hockey team will be competing in the National DEK Hockey Association Summer Tournament.

The Storm team will be competing in Division 1 and play in their first game this Friday, July 12th, at 6:45 P.M. A complete schedule is listed below.

The roster will include returning Storm players Peter Di Salvo, Dalton Mills, Stephen Gaul, Tommy Tsicos, Alex Basey and head coach Dave Pszenyczny. Recent 2019-2020 training camp signee Carl Greco will also be playing along with several local DEK hockey talents.

Players will be available for interview after all games. Game dates and times are listed below.

Friday July 12th, 2019:

6:45 P.M.

9:05 P.M.

Saturday July 13th, 2019

3:35 P.M.

7:05 P.M.

Sunday July 14th (based on seeding)

12:10 P.M. #1 vs. #4/#5

12:45 P.M. #2 vs. #3

6:30 P.M. Championship

