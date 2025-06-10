Baby Made a Break for It!
June 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Major League Soccer Stories from June 10, 2025
- Notebook: FC Cincinnati Stars Shine on International Duty - FC Cincinnati
- Quakes Academy Teams to Compete in 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Starting June 14 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Copa de Medios Is Back at Chase Stadium: Teams Unveiled for Thrilling Third Edition of Inter Miami's Annual Media Appreciation Event - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery - Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew Sign Crew Academy Product Tristan Brown - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Cincinnati Academy to Compete in 2025 MLS NEXT Cup - FC Cincinnati
- New York Red Bulls Announce Promotion of NYRB II Head Coach Ibrahim Sekagya to Full-Time First Team Assistant Coach - New York Red Bulls
- Sporting KC to Unveil Redesigned Price Chopper South Stand Market - Sporting Kansas City
- New York Red Bulls Announce Assistant Coach Vedad Ibišević Departs Club - New York Red Bulls
