B Hylton Called up to England U-19 Women's National Team for Round One Qualifying for the 2025 UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship

November 20, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - England U-19 Women's National Team today announced the roster that will compete in round one of the 2025 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship Qualifying in Poland which includes Charlotte native and Carolina Ascent FC forward B Hylton.

England are competing for one of the remaining seven spots up for grabs at the European finals and will progress to round two of qualification providing they finish in the top three of the four-team qualification group.

The 17-year-old made her professional debut with Carolina Ascent during the club's Inaugural Season Home Opener on August 17. She earned her first start on October 25 vs. Dallas Trinity FC at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Hylton was the first player to join Carolina Ascent on a USL Academy contract. USL Academy contracts allow Academy products at USL clubs to sign, train and compete in matches with professional senior teams without affecting their eligibility to play college soccer.

