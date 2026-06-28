Ayden Eberhardt's HUGE Week 3!

Published on June 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Watch every catch, big gain, and touchdown from Ayden Eberhardt's standout Week 3 performance against the Toronto Argonauts. Eberhardt hauled in 8 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown in a dominant outing.







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