Axmen Pick Up First Win Over Doughboys

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Axmen are hot, and they're getting hot amidst playing in the longest week of the season. Having already played six games in six days, Kingsport secured their sixth win in seven days, defeating the Johnson City Doughboys by a score of 11-4 on Monday in Kingsport. It was the first win for Kingsport over Johnson City this season after previous losses of 4-3, 3-2, 1-0 and 11-0.

The main inning of action was the second inning. Johnson City (16-7) picked up the game's first run as Caleb Marmo reached on an error, advanced on an error, and scored on an error. Three Kingsport (13-12) errors gave Johnson City the early lead, 1-0.

The defensive miscues would then bite Johnson City in the bottom of the second. After Johnson City retired two of the first three Kingsport batters, Mayes White singled and Carson Queck scored on a Johnson City error on the play. Two batters later, the red-hot Andrew Citron doubled home White. Two more runs then scored on another Johnson City error. The inning continued when Shea McGahan singled down the right field line, scoring two more Axmen. A third Doughboys error plated another run. All told, Kingsport scored seven in the second.

The following three innings went down without any scoring on either side. Kingsport starter Hollis Fanning settled in, as did Johnson City reliever Cole Fehrman.

Johnson City made a move to the bullpen in the sixth, going to Travis Garnett, who committed a fielding error and struggled to find the strike zone. McGahan brought in a run on an RBI walk. A wild pitch scored another run, and Cole Swift singled in Kingsport's tenth run.

Kingsport plated one more in the seventh for good measure as Kevin Fernandez scored on another wild pitch.

Johnson City made things interesting in the ninth plating three runs on three hits and three Kingsport errors, but, ultimately, Kingsport reliever Tyler Muscar was able to finish things off.

Fanning secured his second win of the season and the Johnson City starter, Jeremy Wiegman, was given his first loss of the season.

The series moves back to Johnson City for the final matchup of the season between the two teams. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

