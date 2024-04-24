Award-Winning Producer/Director Mike Tollin Acquires Jackalopes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado - The Grand Junction Jackalopes baseball club announced today that film and television producer/director Mike Tollin has acquired the club playing in the historic Pioneer Baseball League, an MLB Partner League.

Tollin, an avid baseball fan, has won four Emmy Awards and two Peabody Awards and was nominated for an Academy Award for a film about Hank Aaron. He was Executive Producer of The Last Dance, the 10-part Emmy-winning series on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. He also produced The Captain, a seven-part series on Derek Jeter.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the Grand Junction community and look forward to reinventing the Jackalopes baseball club to better serve the community by providing fun, affordable, family-friendly entertainment all summer long," said Tollin. "I'm looking forward to connecting the Jackalopes to the fans and local businesses in a new way, and we're determined to make attending Jackalopes games this season a completely different experience."

Among Tollin's first moves was to rehire the front-office staff led by team President Mick Ritter and General Manager Harrison Shapiro.

"On behalf of the Pioneer League, I couldn't be happier to have my dear friend Mike Tollin assume ownership of the Jackalopes," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "I know Mike will passionately and creatively revamp the club not only as the treasured community asset it should be but also bring a unique perspective to operating the team as a sports and entertainment property."

The club will soon release a unique and exciting promotional and entertainment schedule and a reimagined concessions menu.

Season tickets are now on sale at 1315 North Ave, and single-game tickets will go on sale on May 1, 2024.

For inquiries or questions, please contact Ethan Jordan and Mick Ritter at 970-255-7625 and, ethan@gjjackalopes.com & mick@gjjackalopes.com.

