Award-Winning Broadcaster Schuster Moving On

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Monday that veteran broadcaster Steve Schuster has accepted a data analyst position in the New York Mets' organization and will be based with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, their Double-A Eastern League affiliate.

Chosen by his peers last September as American Association Broadcaster of the Year, he was set to embark on his tenth campaign as the voice of the Goldeyes on CJNU 93.7 FM.

Schuster was behind the microphone for many iconic moments in Goldeyes history, including the back-to-back championships of 2016 and 2017.

On August 31, 2021, the Levittown, NY native called his 1,382nd American Association ballgame setting a new league record that now stands at 1,491 games.

Prior to moving to Winnipeg, Schuster served in the same capacity with the now-defunct Wichita Wingnuts for six seasons.

The graduate of the University of Michigan is known for his encyclopedic knowledge of the league's history and its players, and his passion for advanced baseball analytics and metrics that made his broadcasts entertaining and insightful.

Goldeyes President Sam Katz said that club had been "blessed over the past nine years to have had the best play-by-play announcer in the Major League Baseball Partner Leagues", adding that he felt the Goldeyes "won the lottery when we acquired Steve to fill Paul Edmonds' shoes when he left to become the voice of the Winnipeg Jets. There isn't a more knowledgeable person in Minor League Baseball than Steve."

Katz concluded by saying that "while it saddens me that baseball fans will no longer be able to listen to Steve perform his magic, we wish him nothing but the best in his new role with the Mets. He will be missed."

General Manager Andrew Collier said that "Steve was named Broadcaster of the Year in 2022 for many reasons, including his ability to call a game and paint a picture of what's happening on the field, but also because his preparation and in-depth research are second to none."

Collier went on to say that Schuster "joined us in 2014 season as one of the best broadcasters in baseball and he leaves as not only one of the best at his craft, but one of the most knowledgeable on the analytics side of the game. The Goldeyes will miss him but are happy that Steve has the opportunity to advance his career and do so with the Major League team he grew up cheering for."

The club has commenced the search for the next voice of the Goldeyes and will make an announcement in the near future.

