Aviles Leads the Charge in Shuckers 9-7 Win over Jackson

BILOXI, MS - Behind a five-hit, four-run night from Luis Aviles Jr., the Biloxi Shuckers (86-59, 1-0 Series) took Game One of the Southern League BC® Powder Championship Series 9-7 over the Jackson Generals (81-60, 0-1) on Tuesday night at MGM Park. It's the third time in franchise history the Shuckers have won Game One of the Southern League Championship Series.

Aviles got his night started in the first when he roped a single to centerfield. Cooper Hummel followed with a bunt single up the third-base line, and a throwing error on the play allowed Aviles to move around to third. C.J. Hinojosa plated Aviles with a sacrifice fly to left, putting the Shuckers on the board first.

Jackson responded with three straight singles to tie the game in the top of the second, but RHP Alec Bettinger navigated the danger, stranding the bases loaded. The Shuckers retook the lead in the home half of the third with a two-out rally. Max McDowell walked to lead off the inning, and Aviles bunted his way on base with one out. Following a strikeout of Hummel, Hinojosa singled to right, loading the bases for Weston Wilson. Biloxi's first baseman drew a walk to force in the go-ahead run, and Jake Gatewood followed with a two-RBI single to center, giving Biloxi a 4-1 lead. Bruce Caldwell singled in the ensuing at bat, capping a four-run frame to put Biloxi up 5-1.

Yet again, the Generals responded, scoring four of their own in the top of the fourth inning on two hits, a walk and three errors. LHP Clayton Andrews (W, 1-0) entered in relief of Bettinger and recorded the last two outs in the inning, part of 2.0 innings pitched on the night for the southpaw.

In the bottom of the fourth, Aviles sparked another two-out rally, lacing a single to right after a pair of strikeouts by RHP Jayson McKinley (L, 0-1). Hummel then singled to right, scoring Aviles from second on a close play at the plate to put the Shuckers back in front 6-5. Hinojosa doubled down the left-field line to drive in Hummel, adding an insurance run. Biloxi notched another run in the fifth on an RBI single by Joantgel Segovia, extending their lead to 8-5.

Aviles' lone extra-base hit of the night came in top of the sixth, leading off the inning with a solo home run to left, his first home run since May 23 at Mobile. With the big blast from Aviles, the Shuckers yet again took a four-run lead at 9-5.

RHP Tyler Spurlin (H,1) pitched 2.0 innings out of the bullpen, allowing one run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a Seth Beer double. RHP Rodrigo Benoit (H,1) recorded the first two outs of the eighth, but after a walk and a wild pitch allowed a run to score, RHP Nate Griep (S, 1) entered to get the last four outs. The righty struck out Drew Ellis to end the eighth, and retired the side in order in the ninth to lock up the opening game of the series.

The Shuckers will play their final home game of the 2019 season on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm in Game Two of the Championship Series. Biloxi will turn to RHP Dylan File (1-0, 1.08) while the Generals will counter with RHP Josh Green (0-1, 3.00). The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV.

