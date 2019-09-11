Championship Gameday: September 11 at Biloxi

September 11, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (78-57, North Division Series Champ)

vs. Biloxi Shuckers (82-57, South Division Series Champ)

Wednesday, September 11 | 6:35 pm CT

League Championship Series, Gm. 2 (Best of 5) | Biloxi leads, 1-0

Generals SP: RHP Josh Green (2-4, 4.28 ERA)

Biloxi SP: RHP Dylan File (9-2, 2.79 ERA)

LAST GAME: Biloxi, Miss. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, came up short in Game 1 of the Southern League Championship Series on Tuesday, dropping a 9-7 decision to the Biloxi Shuckers (1-0) at MGM Park. The defeat marked the first time that Jackson (0-1) saw their starting pitcher fail to complete the third inning since May 25, a span of 92 games. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S MATCHUP: Jackson's Josh Green was recognized by Baseball America this afternoon as a High-A All-Star for his work with the Visalia Rawhide (9-1, 1.73 ERA, 78.0 IP), and he pitched well in his first postseason appearance despite taking the loss against Montgomery in the opener of the North Division Series (6.0 IP, 2 ER). Green's lone outing against Biloxi in the regular season came on July 30, with the 24-year-old tossing seven innings while giving up three earned runs in a 5-3 win. He did allow two stolen bases & two extra-base hits in that game. Green takes on Biloxi's Dylan File, an Arizona native who has been lights out at Double-A (9-2, 2.79 ERA). File is 7-1 with a 2.02 ERA in his last ten starts, including six shutout innings against Jackson on July 31.

BEST IN THE COUNTRY: Generals right-handed pitchers Matt Peacock and Josh Green finished the regular season with groundball rates of 67.6% and 66.6%, respectively. According to FanGraphs.com, those are the two highest groundball rates of any MILB pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched in 2019. Green also led the nation with 25 groundball double plays, while Peacock lead the Southern League with 186 groundouts.

A WOBBLING THREE-LEGGED STOOL: In postseason play, two-thirds of Jackson's All-Star trio have had rocky results at the plate. While Drew Ellis has been hitting (8-20, .400), OF/1B Pavin Smith is batting .190 (4-21) through the first game of the LCS, and catcher Daulton Varsho is 0-for-19 to begin the postseason, including an 0-for-14 mark in the North Division Series. Varsho, who batted .301 during the regular season, has now gone five games without a hit, his longest stretch since April 17-22. In Game 1 of the LCS, Smith & Varsho went 0-for-9 combined.

