AV Alta FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV ALTA FC ends Charlotte Independence's five-match winning streak, defeats visiting Jacks in 2-1 comeback victory at Lancaster Municipal Stadium through Denzil Smith's six saves, Alexis Cerritos' goal in first-half stoppage time, Eduardo Blancas' 82nd-minute winner.
