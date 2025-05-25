AV Alta FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







AV ALTA FC ends Charlotte Independence's five-match winning streak, defeats visiting Jacks in 2-1 comeback victory at Lancaster Municipal Stadium through Denzil Smith's six saves, Alexis Cerritos' goal in first-half stoppage time, Eduardo Blancas' 82nd-minute winner.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 25, 2025

Late Goal Sinks Jacks Against AV Alta FC - Charlotte Independence

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.