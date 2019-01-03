AutoZone Park Hiring Event Staff at Three Job Fairs

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - AutoZone Park will be holding three Job Fairs to hire Event Staff for Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC games during the 2019 season, with the first set for next Thursday, Jan. 10.

The Job Fairs will be on the Club Level at AutoZone Park (198 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103) on Jan. 10 from 4-7:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 12 from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., and Monday, Jan. 21 from 9:00 a.m.-noon.

Available Event Staff positions include, but are not limited to, Box Office Ticket Seller, Usher, Usher Supervisor, Promotional Team, Field Crew, Bat Boy/Girl, Video Replay Operator, and Camera Operator.

All new hires must be at least 18 years of age and successfully pass a background check and drug screening. All positions are part-time, paid hourly. Prospective Event Staff need to attend just one Job Fair, and returning Event Staff who were employed at the end of the 2018 season do not need to attend.

For more information and for descriptions of available positions, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/jobfair or www.memphis901fc.com/jobfair.

