Southwest University Park and Spectra Food Services to Hold Job Fair for 2019 Gameday and Event Staff

January 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





EL PASO - Southwest University Park and Spectra Food Services & Hospitality will host their 2019 job fair in a two-day event starting on Tuesday, January 15th from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. and concluding on Wednesday, January 16th from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the WestStar Club at Southwest University Park.

Southwest University Park hiring managers are looking for qualified, hardworking candidates with great guest service skills who are able to work baseball and soccer home games as well as other sporting and non-sporting events.

Candidates must be 18 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check and must be able to work all home games and additional events as needed. If you are younger than 18, please send your resume or an email to the following Human Resources Jobs address: tripleaelpasojobs@gmail.com.

The Chihuahuas are looking to fill the following positions for people 18 years or older:

- Box Office Service and Cashiers

- Cleaning Crew

- Retail

- Guest Services

- Ushers

- Ticket Takers

- Cash Room Attendant

- Parking Lot Attendants

- Facilities and Grounds Crew

- Security

- Game Day Entertainment Staff

- Bark Brigade and Social Square Staff

- Kids Playground Attendants

- Mesilla Valley Transportation 50/50 Raffle Sellers

Candidates should enter through the Clock Tower/VIP Entrance on the corner of Durango St. and Franklin Ave. Candidates are urged to bring a resume and dress to impress. A positive, friendly attitude is essential. No calls please. Applicants who cannot attend can send their resumes to tripleaelpasojobs@gmail.com.

Spectra will be hiring various positions in the following ballpark areas:

- City Hall Grill, Sun Kings Saloon and WestStar Club Bar Areas

- Catering

- Concessions - Cashiers, Runners, Prep Cooks, Stand Leads, Stand Managers

- Kitchen

- Restaurant - Servers & Runners

- Cashiers & Cash Room Attendant

- Warehouse

The El Paso Chihuahuas, El Paso Locomotive FC, Leg Up Entertainment and Spectra are proud to be equal opportunity employers.

