Austin Spurs Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

October 29, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced their 2024 training camp roster.

Austin's training camp roster is led by the team's two-way players, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix, all of whom competed for San Antonio in the preseason. Malachi Flynn joins Austin after most recently appearing in 24 games for the Detroit Pistons last season. Drafted by the Toronto Raptors with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Flynn hit a career-high 50 points last year vs. the Atlanta Hawks, becoming the third player in NBA history to score 50 points as a reserve.

Austin selected forward Ibrahima Diallo with the 13th overall pick and forward Steven Richardson with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft.

Luke Avdalovic, Jamaree Bouyea, and Julian Washburn return from last year's roster.

Head coach Scott King enters his first season with the Silver and Black.

The Austin Spurs training camp roster stands at 14.

Player No. Pos. Ht. Wt. DOB College/Home Country Acquired

Luke Avdalovic 11 G 6-5 190 11/08/98 Pacific/USA Returning Rights

Jamaree Bouyea 1 G 6-1 170 06/27/99 San Francisco/USA Returning Rights

Ibrahima Diallo 15 F 7-0 245 03/08/99 Central Florida/Senegal Draft

David Duke Jr.+ 7 G 6-5 205 10/13/99 Providence/USA Two-Way

Malachi Flynn 22 G 6-1 185 05/09/98 San Diego State/USA Affiliate

Harrison Ingram+ 55 F 6-6 235 11/27/02 North Carolina/USA Two-Way

Nathan Mensah 31 F 6-9 230 04/09/98 San Diego State/Ghana Returning Rights

Isaiah Miller 0 G 6-0 190 11/09/97 UNC Greensboro/USA Returning Rights

Riley Minix+ 27 F 6-8 230 9/22/00 Morehead State/USA Two-Way

Jameer Nelson Jr. 2 G 6-2 204 08/07/01 TCU/USA Affiliate

Osayi Osifo 99 F 6-8 230 04/06/00 Jacksonville/South Africa Local Tryouts

Steven Richardson 98 F 6-7 190 02/13/01 Montana State Billings/USA Draft

Parker Van Dyke 6 G 6-3 185 10/15/94 Utah/USA Local Tryouts

Julian Washburn 4 F 6-8 210 12/18/91 UTEP/USA Returning Rights

Head Coach: Scott King

Assistant Coaches: Jesse Childs, K.J. Conklin, Willis Hall, Pierre Parker

Head Athletic Trainer: Sean O'Gara

