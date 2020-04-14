Austin Plevy Named SPHL Rookie of the Year
April 14, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Tuesday announced that Austin Plevy of the Evansville Thunderbolts has been selected as the SPHL Rookie of the Year in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.
The Langley, British Columbia native was a near-unanimous selection, receiving 17 of 20 votes, as coaches and team representatives could not vote for their own players.
Plevy led the SPHL in scoring, finishing the abbreviated season with 65 points in 45 games. Plevy also ranked first in assists (48) and power play assists (21), led all rookies with 17 goals and had two of the top five scoring streaks, including a league-best 17-game run.
Previous SPHL Rookie of the Year Winners
2018-19 Ben Blasko, Peoria Rivermen
2017-18 Jacob Barber, Birmingham Bulls
2016-17 Mike Moran, Mississippi RiverKings
2015-16 John Lidgett, Hutnsville Havoc
2014-15 Bryce Williamson, Columbus Cottonmouths
2013-14 Joe Caveney, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2012-13 Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths
2011-12 Kiefer Smiley, Mississippi Surge and Jordan Chong, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2010-11 Chris Wilson, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2009-10 Jesse Biduke, Fayetteville FireAntz
2008-09 Je Michael Richard, Twin City Cyclones
2007-08 Taylor Hustead, Twin City Cyclones
2006-07 Tim Velemirovich, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 Rob Sich, Florida Seals
2004-05 Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz
The SPHL will announce its Goaltender of the Year on Wednesday.
Season and half season tickets for the 2020-2021 season are on sale and can be purchased by calling 812-422-BOLT or online at evansvillethunderbolts.com.
