Evansville's Austin Plevy Named SPHL Rookie of the Year

April 14, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Tuesday announced that Austin Plevy of the Evansville Thunderbolts has been selected as the SPHL Rookie of the Year in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.

The Langley, British Columbia native was a near-unanimous selection, receiving 17 of 20 votes, as coaches and team representatives could not vote for their own players.

Plevy led the SPHL in scoring, finishing the abbreviated season with 65 points in 45 games. Plevy also ranked first in assists (48) and power play assists (21), led all rookies with 17 goals and had two of the top five scoring streaks, including a league-best 17-game run.

Previous SPHL Rookie of the Year Winners

2018-19 Ben Blasko, Peoria Rivermen

2017-18 Jacob Barber, Birmingham Bulls

2016-17 Mike Moran, Mississippi RiverKings

2015-16 John Lidgett, Hutnsville Havoc

2014-15 Bryce Williamson, Columbus Cottonmouths

2013-14 Joe Caveney, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2012-13 Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths

2011-12 Kiefer Smiley, Mississippi Surge and Jordan Chong, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2010-11 Chris Wilson, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2009-10 Jesse Biduke, Fayetteville FireAntz

2008-09 Michael Richard, Twin City Cyclones

2007-08 Taylor Hustead, Twin City Cyclones

2006-07 Tim Velemirovich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 Rob Sich, Florida Seals

2004-05 Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz

The SPHL will announce its Goaltender of the Year on Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.