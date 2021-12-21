Auburn Baseball Comes to Toyota Field on March 8

MADISON, Alabama - SEC baseball is coming to Toyota Field for the first time.

The home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Auburn University Tigers on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with all gates at Toyota Field opening at 4:30 p.m. Trash Pandas full season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets until January 3. From January 3-10, Auburn baseball season ticket holders will be given a code to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Sunday, January 10 at 10 a.m. Parking is available through Clutch! for $6.75 in advance and $10 on the day of the game.

All concessions at Toyota Field will be open for the game and alcohol will be available for purchase. The game will feature exciting contests and promotions between innings in typical Trash Pandas style. Toyota Field is a cashless venue and a clear-bag policy will in effect. For more information, please go to trashpandasbaseball.com/auburn.

Auburn enters the 2022 season with a strong mix of returning and new Tigers. The incoming class of over 20 new Tigers was ranked number eight in the country by Perfect Game Baseball.

Under the direction of Head Coach Butch Thompson, in 2019 the Tigers reached the College World Series for the first time since 1997. Returning for his third season as an assistant on Thompson's staff is former Huntsville Stars pitcher and four-time MLB All-Star Tim Hudson.

In the event of inclement weather on March 8, the game may be postponed to Wednesday, March 9.

