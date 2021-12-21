Construction Begins on Blue Wahoos Stadium Playing Surface

Pensacola, FL - Construction is underway at Blue Wahoos Stadium to transition the award-winning Minor League Stadium to an artificial turf playing surface in 2022.

"The transition to artificial turf is a very important step forward for our stadium," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "After 10 seasons of use, our natural grass field did not meet Major League Baseball specifications for affiliated stadiums. Putting in turf now ensures that the Blue Wahoos will be compliant with MLB regulations and helps secure the long-term future of affiliated Minor League Baseball in Pensacola. We're putting in a Major League quality playing surface at our ballpark that mirrors the field our players will play on when they make it to the Major Leagues with the Miami Marlins."

Beyond meeting Major League Baseball field specifications, the artificial turf field will allow the team to hold additional future community events at the stadium.

"Our mission as an organization is to improve the quality of life in our community, and we see holding family-friendly events at Blue Wahoos Stadium throughout the year as a way to help create a more vibrant downtown," Griffith said. "With an artificial turf field, we'll be able to hold events more frequently and hold even larger events at the ballpark during the season and off-season."

Centrally located in downtown Pensacola, Blue Wahoos Stadium is the home to the Blue Wahoos, University of West Florida Football, and over 200 total events on an annual basis. In its first 10 years, the ballpark has been a frequent award-winner, being named the Double-A South Ballpark of the Year three times and the Ballpark Digest Double-A Ballpark of the Year twice.

"We're very pleased that the Blue Wahoos are dedicated to continually improving an already-great ballpark," Geoff DeGroot, Director of Player Development for the Marlins, said. "The transition to artificial turf will enhance our player development and prepare players to play on the same surface when they reach loanDepot park."

In addition to improving the playing surface, additional upgrades are expected this off-season at Blue Wahoos Stadium to meet new facility requirements including the installation of LED ballpark lighting and the addition of a new batting cage.

