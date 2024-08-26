Atlético Ottawa Issues Statement Following Halifax Post-Match Comments

August 26, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa Head Coach Carlos Gonzalez has issued the below statement following comments made during the post-match press conference after our recent fixture against Halifax Wanderers on August 24, 2024:

"I want to apologize for comments I made in the heat of the moment and, despite the mistakes or situations that we may feel are occurring against us as a club, I reiterate, that in no case do I question the integrity of the people involved in these decisions (league, competition or officials) and much less the integrity of the CPL as an organization," said Carlos González Juárez, Head Coach, Atlético Ottawa. "Hence, I want to clarify that I strongly believe in the goodwill of all parties involved in the development of the league."

Atlético Ottawa is committed to working closely with the CPL and all Canada Soccer stakeholders. Atlético looks forward to contributing positively to the future development of the league.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.