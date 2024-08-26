Atlético Ottawa's Carlos González Fined

Toronto, ON - (Aug. 26, 2024) - The Canadian Premier League today announced Atlético Ottawa head coach Carlos González has been fined for publicly bringing the CPL into disrepute by questioning the integrity of the league and the competition.

González's actions took place following Atlético Ottawa's 1-1 tie against Halifax Wanderers FC on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Wanderers Grounds.

Per CPL competition guidelines, the League may impose discipline on Member Clubs, including players, staff and ownership, for violation of league protocols or directives, at its discretion.

As per league policy, the amount of the fine was not disclosed.

