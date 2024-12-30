Atlético Ottawa Extends Contract for Striker Samuel Salter

December 30, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa striker Samuel Salter

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Freestyle Photography) Atlético Ottawa striker Samuel Salter(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Freestyle Photography)

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed the extension of Canadian forward Sam Salter's contract through the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

An optional year was included in Salter's initial agreement with Atlético and has been exercised by the club.

"I'm grateful for the past two seasons in Ottawa and I'm excited that the journey will continue," said Salter. "The fans especially have made me feel welcome from the first moment I arrived. I am eager to be a part of next season, and the future of this club. Collectively we have great aspirations and there's never been a better time to be a soccer fan in Ottawa. I'm looking forward to pre-season now and making sure that we share some amazing moments in 2025."

Sam Salter for Atlético Ottawa at TD Place (credit: Freestyle Photography)

Salter, 24, became the first player to move between clubs CPL clubs for a fee when he joined Atlético from Halifax Wanderers FC ahead of the 2023 season. Since then, Salter has made 62 appearances for Ottawa, scoring 13 goals and providing 5 assists.

« Nous sommes ravis que Sam soit de retour pour une autre saison », a déclaré JD Ulanowski, directeur général adjoint de l'Atlético Ottawa. « En termes d'attitude, il n'y en a pas beaucoup qui sont aussi bons que lui. Sam est un professionnel accompli et un excellent exemple pour ses coéquipiers. Nous sommes impatients de voir sa croissance et ce qu'il peut accomplir individuellement et collectivement pour l'équipe. Nous pensons qu'il peut encore atteindre un autre niveau, ce qui est très excitant.

Current 2025 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of December 30, 2024:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN)

Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN), Jonathan Grant (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN)

Midfielders: Manny Aparicio (CAN), Aboubacar Sissoko (CAN), Kris Twardek (CAN), Noah Verhoeven (CAN), Gabriel Antinoro (CAN)

Forwards: Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin Santos (POR), Sam Salter (CAN)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa picked Cape Breton University's Jason Hartill and Carleton University's Adam N'Goran in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season.

