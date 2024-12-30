Atlético Ottawa Extends Contract for Defender Amer Didić

December 30, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa defender Amer Didić

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa today confirmed the extension of Canadian defender Amer Didić's contract through the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

An optional year was included in Didić's initial agreement with Atlético and has been exercised by the club.

Didić, 29, has been one of the CPL's standout players for the past five years, excelling in defence at FC Edmonton, Pacific FC and, most recently, for Atlético after joining the club as a marquee free agent signing ahead of the 2024 season. The Bosnia and Herzegovina-born, Edmonton, Alta.-raised central defender featured 32 times across all competitions last season, scoring four goals and providing one assist to complement his impressive defensive performances.

"Bringing Amer back for another year is great for Ottawa," said JD Ulanowski, Assistant General Manager, Atlético Ottawa. "Every match he is always pushing himself, defensively his attributes are obvious but he's also such a threat when he moves up the field. He performs consistently at a very high level, week in and week out. Truly one of the best in the Canadian Premier League and a cornerstone of Atlético's ambitions this season."

"Last season didn't end the way I wanted, but I was very happy in Ottawa and thrilled to be part of the Atlético family," said Didić. "There were a lot of new faces, myself included, and as a team, we are only going to get better. We have a new CEO and a new Head Coach. It's time to build off last season and hunt for our goals, continental competition and major silverware coming home to Ottawa."

A stalwart in the heart of Ottawa's defence, he was awarded 'Player of the Year' by Atlético's official supporters' group, Capital City Supporters Group (CCSG) in 2024. He has also featured twice for the Canadian Men's National Team.

Current 2025 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of December 30, 2024:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN)

Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN), Jonathan Grant (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN)

Midfielders: Manny Aparicio (CAN), Aboubacar Sissoko (CAN), Kris Twardek (CAN), Noah Verhoeven (CAN), Gabriel Antinoro (CAN)

Forwards: Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin Santos (POR)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa picked Cape Breton University's Jason Hartill and Carleton University's Adam N'Goran in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season.

