Atlético Ottawa Caps off 2024 with Three Prizes at CPL Business Awards

November 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has received three honours at the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Business Awards this week.

Atlético's work within the community was a key contributor to the club's success once again in 2024 with all three awards heavily linked to engaged soccer supporters around the Ottawa and Gatineau regions. Only one CPL team received more awards than Ottawa (Cavalry FC).

Partnership Activation of the Year: Community First Kit

Atlético Ottawa and front of jersey sponsors Maple Lodge Farms came together to change lives in 2024. The Caldwell Family Centre is one of the most forward-thinking community hubs in the nation's capital and has been supported by Atlético since 2023. This year, the 'Community First Kit' initiative saw 30 meals worth of frozen chicken products delivered to Caldwell Family Centre with each jersey purchased. Deliveries continue to be made as 15,000 meals have been allocated to date.

Top Single Match Sale Promotion (Tickets Sold): Célébration Franco-Ontarienne

With a unique theme match associated with each home match this past season, Atlético's mission of "Soccer For Everyone" remains steadfast in the club's third campaign at TD Place. This award was presented to Atlético Ottawa for the highest ticket sales for a single match across the league in 2024, engaging the Francophone population of the capital region in September's match: Célébration Franco-Ontarienne.

Top Group Sales Tickets (Tickets Sold):

Throughout the 2024 season, Atlético excelled in engaging with groups wishing to attend an exciting, affordable, professional sporting event. None more so than the minor soccer community, through the ever-growing "Powered by Atlético" Program. This award was presented to Atlético Ottawa for selling more group tickets over the course of the campaign than any other team in the CPL.

Atlético Ottawa also received an Honourable Mention in the 'Social Media Activation of the Year' category for the #MerciMax campaign, highlighting Gatineau's Maxim Tissot and his career as the Atlético captain announced his retirement from professional soccer. The campaign lead to approximately 2.5 million impressions across social media platforms and 3,000 new followers.

This was the second year for the CPL Business Awards, with Atlético winning five in 2023 including the coveted 'Club of the Year'.

