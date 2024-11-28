2025 CPL-U Sports Draft Order Confirmed, to Air Free on OneSoccer, Youtube and CBC Sports Digital Platforms

November 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The 2025 Canadian Premier League-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree, will once again be available for free to all viewers via OneSoccer and CBC Sports digital platforms including CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca and CBC Sports' YouTube channels on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

The draft will be hosted by OneSoccer broadcaster Adam Jenkins for a third consecutive year. The live broadcast will also be available to viewers on the Canadian Premier League's YouTube channel.

The CPL-U SPORTS Draft will consist of two rounds, with eight picks per round. The selection order for both rounds is determined by a combination of the 2024 regular season standings and playoff results. Picks one through three are allocated to the teams that finished eighth, seventh and sixth, respectively, in the regular season standings, while picks four through eight are issued in order of playoff elimination, with 2024 CPL Champions Cavalry FC selecting last.

The draft order for both rounds is as follows:

Valour FC Vancouver FC Halifax Wanderers FC Pacific FC York United FC Atlético Ottawa Forge FC Cavalry FC

The CPL-U SPORTS Draft is open to any U SPORTS underclassmen with one to four years of U SPORTS eligibility remaining, provided they are in good standing with their school's athletic program and educational institution and are planning to return to school the following year.

Once selected, players may be invited to pre-season training with their prospective club, where they can compete for a roster spot for the 2025 CPL season.

CPL clubs may add up to three players on CPL-U SPORTS contracts to their developmental roster, which was created by the League to provide opportunities for the next generation of talent in Canada. Players signed to a CPL-U SPORTS contract do not count towards a club's player compensation budget.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from November 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.