Atlanta's 2nd Round Selection Joins Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things announced today the signing of C Lucas Herbert for the 2019 season.

Herbert was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2015 draft, number 54 overall. The San Clemente, CA native was rated the 52nd best player in the June draft by Baseball America and a top 5 player at his position. During his time with Atlanta he made appearances playing for Rome (Class A) and Florida (Class A+).

The 22 year old comes to Washington with a career .213 batting average, 20 homeruns and 106 RBI to his name. His best season came in 2017 where he drove in 50 runs and slashed 21 doubles while hitting .243. While there is still room for Herbert to grow offensively, his defensive game has been his calling card. In 196 games played he has posted an impressive 32% caught stealing, while also showcasing his ability to call a game and manage pitchers.

"We have received some rave reviews about Lucas and how he handles his business behind the plate. He should be a real weapon for us," said General Manager Tony Buccilli. "Being such a young prospect there is more natural development we expect from him hitting wise.He has been working hard to get back to a comfortable position in the box," Buccilli stated.

To create a roster spot for Herbert the Wild Things announced that C Kyle Pollock has retired. The two time All-Star caught the most games in franchise history and was a fan favorite. "I struggle to put into words what Kyle has meant to this organization on and off the field. He shifted the culture in Washington, held teammates and himself accountable while also developing our pitchers for 3 seasons. This was an emotional, tough decision for Kyle. We wish him nothing but the best for him, his family and his upcoming wedding. Players and people like Kyle do not come around very often," Buccilli concluded.

The East Division Champions return to the field as they open the season Thursday, May 9 at River City, with the home opener slated for Friday, May 17 at Wild Things Park.

